19.01.2026 12:15:00
Where Will Bitcoin Be in 3 Years?
If you're a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investor, it's not too early to start thinking about 2028.The reasons for this are twofold. First, 2028 marks the date of the next Bitcoin halving. Second, 2028 marks the final year of the Trump administration, which has pledged on numerous occasions to make the U.S. the "crypto capital of the world."Both events could have seismic implications for the future price of Bitcoin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,163
|
0,0044
|
|
0,38
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,73
|
0,9000
|
|
0,49
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8673
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9287
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0664
|
0,0329
|
|
0,36
