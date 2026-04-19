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19.04.2026 12:15:00
Where Will Bitcoin Be in 5 Years?
When Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit a price of $126,000 last year, it looked as if the world's most popular cryptocurrency was on a glide path to $1 million. But a lot has happened between now and then, and Bitcoin has turned out to be a lot more volatile than many people thought.With Bitcoin currently trading around the $77,000 mark, here are three potential scenarios for where it could be five years from now.In a best-case scenario, Bitcoin hits a price of $1 million. That might sound outlandish, but there are plenty of high-profile investors who think it could still happen by the year 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1763
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,16
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,78
|
-0,7300
|
|
-0,39
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8704
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9201
|
-0,0029
|
|
-0,32
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2126
|
-0,0066
|
|
-0,07
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