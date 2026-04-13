|
13.04.2026 13:30:00
Which Cryptocurrency Should You Be Hoarding Right Now, Bitcoin or Ethereum?
Even with a downturn in the crypto market, crypto treasury companies are continuing to buy. Strategy, the world's largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury company, is still loading up on Bitcoin. And Bitmine Immersion Technologies, the world's largest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) treasury company, is still loading up on Ethereum.For individual investors, is this a signal to buy the world's top two cryptocurrencies? Or is it just a case of throwing good money after bad, as crypto prices continue to stagnate?Strategy (the company formerly known as MicroStrategy) has made no secret of its desire to hoard as much of the world's supply of Bitcoin as it can. The company currently holds 766,970 BTC, worth nearly $55 billion at today's prices. That's roughly equivalent to 3.5% of the total lifetime supply of Bitcoin, which is capped at 21 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1806
|
0,0007
|
|
0,06
|Japanischer Yen
|
187,3995
|
-0,1605
|
|
-0,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,87
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9222
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,07
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,2461
|
0,0008
|
|
0,01