Why Did Ethereum Sink More Than 3% Today?
As the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, and the most extensive network for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) plays an essential role in facilitating the technological innovation investors expect to see in the crypto sector. With numerous catalysts and headwinds affecting this sector as a whole, we've seen some choppy price action materialize today. Unfortunately for Ethereum investors, today's high-volatility session has been tilted to the downside. Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum has declined 3.1% as of 5:00 p.m. ET. Notably, this downside move includes a 3% rally from this token's intraday low.In other words, this loss was a lot larger just a few hours ago. Let's dive into what's driving this outsize bearish sentiment around Ethereum, specifically, and why this token is the worst-performing today out of the nine largest crypto projects, as ranked by market capitalization. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
