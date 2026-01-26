|
27.01.2026 00:07:16
Why Ethereum Is Recovering Nicely Today, Up Nearly 5%
As of 4:30 p.m. ET, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is making a very nice move higher. Up 4.6% over the past 24 hours, Ethereum has at least partly reversed what was a rather bleak double-digit decline for the world's second-largest token last week.As most investors are well aware, Ethereum's role in the cryptocurrency sector is really unmatched. The world's largest decentralized smart contract-enabled layer-1 platform, Ethereum is still the go-to choice for developers and users looking to build or use the best decentralized applications the crypto sector has to offer.As we enter a new week in which spirits appear to be much better than they were to start last week, let's dive into what's driving this move in Ethereum today. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
