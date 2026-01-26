27.01.2026 00:07:16

Why Ethereum Is Recovering Nicely Today, Up Nearly 5%

As of 4:30 p.m. ET, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is making a very nice move higher. Up 4.6% over the past 24 hours, Ethereum has at least partly reversed what was a rather bleak double-digit decline for the world's second-largest token last week.As most investors are well aware, Ethereum's role in the cryptocurrency sector is really unmatched. The world's largest decentralized smart contract-enabled layer-1 platform, Ethereum is still the go-to choice for developers and users looking to build or use the best decentralized applications the crypto sector has to offer.As we enter a new week in which spirits appear to be much better than they were to start last week, let's dive into what's driving this move in Ethereum today.
