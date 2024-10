The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has risen nearly 48% this year, almost doubling the performance of the broader benchmark S&P 500, which has also been on a bull run this year. Bitcoin currently trades for around $62,700 (as of Oct. 13), below all-time highs reached earlier this year of $73,000. Will Bitcoin hit a new high in 2025? Let's investigate.Bitcoin and all cryptocurrencies in general are extremely volatile assets. The market still has a lot to learn about this new class of assets that is only about 15 years old. However, investors have more or less viewed Bitcoin and other cryptos similarly to tech stocks and riskier assets. These assets tend to perform better in a falling-rate environment because safer assets like Treasury Bills don't yield as much, making investors more likely to reach for returns. On the other hand, riskier assets don't fare as well in a higher-rate environment. Still, Bitcoin held up much better than expected during the rising interest rate cycle.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool