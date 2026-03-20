20.03.2026 12:00:00

Will Ethereum Ever Hit $5,000?

Ethereum is the world's largest platform for developing decentralized applications, which are increasingly popular in industries like finance and gaming. Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) is the native cryptocurrency in the Ethereum ecosystem, where it helps facilitate everything from fee payments to money transfers.Ether set a new all-time high of $4,954 per coin last year, but it has since plummeted by more than 50% and trades at just $2,339 as of March 17. Investors have trimmed their exposure to speculative, high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies during the past six months in favor of safe assets like gold, amid heightened economic uncertainty and geopolitical turmoil.But Ether has experienced sharper sell-offs in the past, and it recovered to deliver spectacular gains on each occasion. Could this downturn be a buying opportunity ahead of a potential run to the $5,000 milestone?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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