|
20.03.2026 12:00:00
Will Ethereum Ever Hit $5,000?
Ethereum is the world's largest platform for developing decentralized applications, which are increasingly popular in industries like finance and gaming. Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) is the native cryptocurrency in the Ethereum ecosystem, where it helps facilitate everything from fee payments to money transfers.Ether set a new all-time high of $4,954 per coin last year, but it has since plummeted by more than 50% and trades at just $2,339 as of March 17. Investors have trimmed their exposure to speculative, high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies during the past six months in favor of safe assets like gold, amid heightened economic uncertainty and geopolitical turmoil.But Ether has experienced sharper sell-offs in the past, and it recovered to deliver spectacular gains on each occasion. Could this downturn be a buying opportunity ahead of a potential run to the $5,000 milestone?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1559
|
-0,0020
|
|
-0,17
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,486
|
0,7060
|
|
0,39
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8645
|
0,0020
|
|
0,24
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9096
|
-0,0037
|
|
-0,40
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0572
|
-0,0127
|
|
-0,14
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX in Grün -- DAX etwas fester -- Wall Street schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus - Nikkei im Feiertag
Der heimische Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag mit leichten Gewinnen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex etwas zulegt. Die US-Börsen werden mit Abschlägen erwartet. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.