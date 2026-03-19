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19.03.2026 10:00:00
XRP vs. Ethereum: Why Ethereum Could Soar
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) have a lot in common. Both sit in the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. They're also native to two popular smart-contract blockchains, which means developers can use them to build other projects. However, they differ greatly in purpose and structure.Image source: Getty Images.As the crypto industry stands on the precipice of huge change, those differences could mean one stagnates while the other soars. In this article, I'll break down why Ethereum is better positioned to gain from growing stablecoin adoption.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,158
|
0,0120
|
|
1,05
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,8
|
-0,2800
|
|
-0,15
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8625
|
-0,0018
|
|
-0,21
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9132
|
0,0047
|
|
0,52
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0699
|
0,0888
|
|
0,99
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