WTI
|
20.10.2024 09:00:40
‘If you pay more than £4, you’re being ripped off’: the fair price for 14 everyday items, from cleaning spray to olive oil
Everything seems so expensive these days – but how much should you pay for that bottle of wine, or pair of jeans? A panel of experts explains how to make good choices – and when you’re being fleecedFew of us can escape the feeling that our hard-earned cash doesn’t go as far as it used to. Thanks to a perfect storm of the pandemic and cost of living crisis, prices of many everyday luxuries have risen over the last few years. Whether it’s a flat white at a local coffee shop, olive oil in the supermarket or a pint at the pub, you’ve probably become accustomed to thinking, “How much?” as you begrudgingly tap your bank card.But what’s making certain items more expensive, and how can you tell if you’re being ripped off? Is buying cheap a false economy, and are some items worth splashing out on? You may want to consider not just the cost but also the quality, sustainability of materials and ethical production of goods – after all, is it a bargain if you’re replacing it within a year? Here, industry experts unpack just how much we should be paying for everything – from chicken and butter to jeans and bed linen. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|75,64
|1,57
|2,12
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|71,33
|0,87
|1,23
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Dienstag Verluste. Auch der deutsche Leitindex hat seine anfänglichen Gewinne abgegeben. Die US-Börsen konnten sich am Dienstag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden unterdessen keine einheitliche Richtung.