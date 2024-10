‘If you pay more than £4, you’re being ripped off’: the fair price for 14 everyday items, from cleaning spray to olive oil

Everything seems so expensive these days – but how much should you pay for that bottle of wine, or pair of jeans? A panel of experts explains how to make good choices – and when you’re being fleecedFew of us can escape the feeling that our hard-earned cash doesn’t go as far as it used to. Thanks to a perfect storm of the pandemic and cost of living crisis, prices of many everyday luxuries have risen over the last few years. Whether it’s a flat white at a local coffee shop, olive oil in the supermarket or a pint at the pub, you’ve probably become accustomed to thinking, “How much?” as you begrudgingly tap your bank card.But what’s making certain items more expensive, and how can you tell if you’re being ripped off? Is buying cheap a false economy, and are some items worth splashing out on? You may want to consider not just the cost but also the quality, sustainability of materials and ethical production of goods – after all, is it a bargain if you’re replacing it within a year? Here, industry experts unpack just how much we should be paying for everything – from chicken and butter to jeans and bed linen. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian