2 No-Brainer High-Yield Oil Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Oil prices are well off their post-pandemic highs. All sorts of geopolitical events and supply/demand gyrations have played out over the last four years or so.All through it, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) have stuck to their unique business playbooks. There's no reason to think that will change, and both high-yield oil stocks are just as attractive today as they were when oil prices were higher (and when they were lower). That's because what you are really buying with Chevron and TotalEnergies is a business model.Here's what you need to know about these two no-brainer high-yield oil stocks, even if you only have $500 available to invest.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool