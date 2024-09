2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Amid Crude Oil's Slump to $70 a Barrel

Oil prices have slumped in recent months. West Texas Intermediate, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, was recently around $70 a barrel. That's well below its peak of over $85 a barrel a few months ago because of healthy supplies amid demand concerns from a potential slowdown in the global economy. While falling oil prices will affect oil company profits, several producers are well equipped to handle lower prices. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) stand out for their ability to thrive at lower oil prices. That makes them great oil stocks to buy in the current environment. Chevron has built an advantaged global resources portfolio. That enables it to earn high profit margin and returns on its investments, meaning it can still thrive at lower oil prices. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool