WTI
|
08.09.2024 13:30:00
3 High-Yield Oil and Gas Dividend Stocks Hovering Around 52-Week Lows to Buy in September
Many oil and gas stocks have pulled back now that the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil (the U.S. benchmark) is hovering around $74 per barrel. Oil prices have been under pressure due to concerns over slowing global economic growth and higher OPEC+ supply.Integrated energy major Chevron (NYSE: CVX) as well as exploration and production companies Chord Energy (NASDAQ: CHRD) and APA Corp. (NASDAQ: APA) are hovering within 7% of their 52-week lows. Here's why the sell-off in each dividend stock could be a buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|71,47
|-0,44
|-0,61
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|68,28
|-0,51
|-0,74