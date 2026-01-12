Goldpreis

4 608,41
USD
98,60
2,19 %
12.01.2026 18:04:00

Agnico Eagle Has Been a Gold Mine for Shareholders -- And It's Just Getting Started

2025 was a great year for gold stocks, as prices of precious metals soared. Demand came from several quarters, including both the perception of gold as a store of value during troubled times and a host of new applications for silver as well as copper and other industrial metals.Companies that mine gold and silver shared in the precious metals boom, and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) was enjoyed substantial gains in 2025. Bu the question on everyone's mind as 2026 opens is whether the bull market can continue to lift shares of gold stocks like Agnico Eagle. The first article in this series for the new Voyager Portfolio gave a brief overview of the portfolio of mining properties Agnico Eagle has put together, and today, you'll learn more about how the miner has kept ahead of its peers and maintained a world-class operation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Montag zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten die Bullen.
