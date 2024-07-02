Kupferpreis
|
02.07.2024 19:38:10
American Eagle unveils copper porphyry outcrops in new Embayment zone
American Eagle Gold (TSXV: AE) has made significant strides at its NAK project in west-central British Columbia, highlighted by the discovery of copper-bearing porphyry outcrops within the newly defined IP Embayment zone.This area, previously overlooked and not drilled extensively, emerged as a priority target following an induced polarization (IP) survey conducted in 2024. The survey identified a distinct area of interest characterized by anomalous copper-in-soil geochemistry and a break in the typical IP chargeability pattern surrounding the Babine porphyry stock.Field teams confirmed the presence of three separate porphyry outcrops in the IP Embayment zone, marking a potentially significant discovery. This zone has now been prioritized for further exploration and drilling efforts due to its promising geophysical and geochemical characteristics.Drilling activities, particularly in drill hole NAK24-19 targeting the western margin of the zone, have intersected disseminated and vein-hosted chalcopyrite mineralization below 700 meters depth. This mineralization is comparable to that observed in other targeted zones like the North and South zones of the project, indicating substantial continuity of mineralization across different areas of the property.The ongoing 2024 drill program aims to expand upon and better define these mineralized zones, including connecting historical North and South zones with additional drilling. This strategic approach is supported by previous drilling results, which have shown high-grade copper-gold mineralization extending beyond historical depths.Exploration activities at NAK started in the 1960s, focusing primarily on shallow depths through drilling and various geological and geochemical surveys. Recent drilling efforts conducted in 2022 and 2023 by American Eagle suggest the presence of multiple zones of mineralization at varying depths within the wider NAK property, some displaying significantly higher grades than historically encountered.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 726,05
|103,50
|1,08
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Wall Street am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Märkte letztendlich uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Handel am Donnerstag mit Zuwächsen. Die US-Börsen bleiben am Donnerstag aufgrund des "Independence Day" geschlossen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten unterdessen uneins.