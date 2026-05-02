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02.05.2026 23:15:00
Better Oil Stock: Diamondback Energy vs. Chevron
Energy prices are volatile right now, as news from the Middle East's geopolitical conflict has investor emotions running high. That said, the tensions have led to a swift increase in oil prices, which is very good news for pure-play energy producers like Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG). Long-term investors might still find a more diversified energy company, such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX), preferable. Here's what you need to know.It would hardly be a mistake to buy Diamondback Energy. It is a well-run business that has proven it can survive the typical swings in the energy sector. Right now, however, the industry is benefiting from high oil prices, which have driven the stock up around 30% so far in 2026, as of this writing. The company hasn't reported first-quarter earnings yet, but given the rise in oil and natural gas prices, they are likely to be good reading. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|109,08
|-5,01
|-4,39
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|101,94
|-3,13
|-2,98