Billionaires Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Are Completely Split on Gold. Who's Right?

Warren Buffett built the Berkshire Hathaway holding company into a trillion-dollar conglomerate, catapulting his personal net worth to $145 billion. Ray Dalio, on the other hand, founded one of the world's most successful hedge funds, Bridgewater Associates, and he retired in 2022 with a net worth of over $15 billion.In other words, they became two of the world's richest people thanks to their knack for picking winning investments. However, they have entirely opposite views on one of the best-performing assets this year: Gold.The shiny yellow metal has soared by 48% in 2025, obliterating the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stock market index, which is up 17%. Dalio thinks it's a must-have asset for investors, whereas Buffett has deliberately avoided it. Who's right?
