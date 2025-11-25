|
Caledonia bets big on Bilboes as Zimbabwe’s next major gold mine
Caledonia Mining (LON: CMCL) has approved full development of its Bilboes gold project in Zimbabwe after a feasibility study projected strong returns for what is expected to become the country’s largest gold mine.The company, which acquired Bilboes in 2023, estimates peak funding at $484 million and total capital costs at $584 million. The study identified a single-phase development plan as the most economic path forward. Caledonia plans to finance construction mainly through debt and equity generated from its Blanket gold mine in Matabeleland South.Chief executive Mark Learmonth said the decision marks a milestone for a project “decades in the making,” adding that Bilboes could help Zimbabwe reclaim its position as a leading gold producer.The project covers 2,731.6 hectares in Matabeleland North, about 80km north of Bulawayo. Proven and probable reserves stand at 1.75 million ounces of gold grading 2.26g/t. Measured and indicated resources, excluding reserves, total 532,000oz at 1.37g/t, while inferred resources are estimated at 984,000 ounces at 1.62g/t.Online by late 2028Bilboes will use Metso’s BIOX technology to process refractory ore by oxidizing sulphide minerals and improving gold recovery. The feasibility study outlines plant throughput of 240,000 tonnes per month during the first six years, tapering to 180,000 tonnes per month for the remainder of the nearly 11-year mine life. Metallurgical recovery is forecast to range from 83.6% to 88.9%.Caledonia expects output to begin in late 2028, ramping up to roughly 200,000 ounces in 2029. Over the life of the mine, Bilboes is projected to produce 1.55 million ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,061 per ounce.Supported by investors including Allan Gray and BlackRock, Caledonia plans a phased financing strategy designed to accelerate development while limiting equity issuance to protect the project’s net present value per share.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
