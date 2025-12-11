Kupferpreis

11 851,25
USD
111,25
1,79 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
11.12.2025 18:27:41

Copper price shoots to new record on US economic outlook

Copper shot up to a new all-time high on Thursday, as an improved growth forecast for the US economy gave further boost to the metal’s rally.Three-month futures on the London Metal Exchange advanced as much as 2.1% to $11,800.50 a ton, surpassing a record set on Monday.Click on chart for live prices.The move follows an upgraded economic outlook from the US Federal Reserve, which projects the world’s largest economy to grow 2.3% next year, up from 1.8% previously.This sanguine outlook provides a jolt to the demand outlook for industrial metals, in particular copper, as it is used in almost every key sector and is seen as vital to the clean energy transition.Traders also reacted positively to the Fed’s widely anticipated interest rate cut, as the central bank sees US inflation slowing down to 2.4%.So far this year, it has risen by nearly 35% on the back of a healthy demand outlook and concerns over supply.Earlier this week, copper rallied after China, the top US rival and the world’s largest consumer, recently signaled that it would stick with a “proactive” fiscal approach.(With files from Bloomberg)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Kupferpreis 11 851,25 208,90 1,79

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.12.25 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vor festerem Start -- Asiens Börsen legen am Freitag teils kräftig zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren vor dem Wochenende zu moderaten Aufschlägen. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichnen die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen