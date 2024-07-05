Kupferpreis
|
05.07.2024 17:27:51
Copper price to retest $10,000/t soon, says Citi
Copper prices may retest the $10,000/tonne mark in the coming weeks due to investor optimism over policy support in China, according to analysts from Citigroup.The world’s biggest consumer is widely anticipated to introduce further stimulus to upgrade its renewable energy infrastructure at the Third Plenum meeting in mid-July.These additional measures, specifically targeting domestic property and grid investments, are expected to support copper prices in the near term, Citi analysts said in a note.Copper’s unicornsThe bank also noted that the recent pullback in copper is mainly due to weaker manufacturing data globally, which it believes is only temporary.While cyclical demand might have softened in June, the overall copper consumption for the first half of 2024 remains robust at around 4% year-over-year growth, Citi said.Longer term, the metal has a chance to rise even further and reach $12,000/tonne due to the onset of rate cuts in major economies.US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this week that inflation is returning to a downward path, sparking market confidence about monetary easing.By 11:20 a.m. ET, copper traded 2.2% higher at $9,938.71/tonne — its best in over a month. In May, it set a record high of around $11,000/tonne.(With files from Bloomberg)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 809,00
|82,95
|0,85
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: US-Börsen mit neuen Rekordhochs -- ATX und DAX fallen zum Wochenende zurück -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag seine anfänglichen Zuschläge nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt musste ebenso einen Teil seiner Gewinne abgeben. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag nach.