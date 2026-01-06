|
06.01.2026 13:29:00
Copper prices hit yet another record on supply and tariff fears
Copper prices surged to a fresh record on Tuesday as supply disruptions and US trade uncertainty continues to fuell a sharp early-year rally across base metals.Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.8% to $13,225 a tonne in official open outcry trading, after earlier jumping as much as 3.1% to an all-time high of $13,387.50. The red metal has gained about 6.6% so far in 2026, having crossed $13,000 for the first time on Monday following a 42% surge last year.Nickel also climbed, reaching a near 15-month high above $18,000 a tonne, supported by Indonesia’s curbs on mine output.Copper’s momentum has been building since late 2025, when prices posted their largest annual dollar increase in at least a decade, Albert Mackenzie, copper analyst at Benchmark Minerals says. Much of the move came in December, when copper jumped about 14%, quickly pushing past $12,000 and then S$13,000 in a matter of weeks.Click on chart for live prices.Supply concerns have been a key driver, Mackenzie notes, alongside expectations that artificial intelligence (AI) and the energy transition will lift long-term demand. A strike at Capstone Copper’s (TSX: CS) (ASX: CSC) Mantoverde copper-gold mine in northern Chile has renewed fears of disruptions, while Chinese producer Tongling Nonferrous has reported delays to the second phase of its Mirador mine in conflict-ridden Ecuador.Market participants also point to US rhetoric around potential copper tariffs, which has drawn material into the country and disrupted global flows, adding to price pressure.Still, the speed of the rally is prompting some traders to question whether current levels are justified, Mackenzie says. As prices rise, debate is growing over whether sentiment and speculative inflows are beginning to outpace underlying fundamentals, even as supply risks and demand trends remain broadly supportive.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|13 269,50
|385,50
|2,99
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX setzt Gewinnserie letztlich fort -- DAX beendet Handel mit Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex Zuschläge verbuchte. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.