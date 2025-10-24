24.10.2025 21:34:58

Crude Oil Pulls Back Modestly But Surges For The Week

(RTTNews) - After skyrocketing in the previous session, the price of crude oil has shown a modest move back to the downside during trading on Friday.

Crude for December delivery slipped $0.17 or 0.3 percent to $61.62 a barrel after soaring $3.29 or 5.6 percent to $61.79 a barrel during Thursday's session. Despite the modest pullback on the day, the price of crude oil surged by 7.8 percent for the week.

The decrease by the price of crude oil may have reflected profit taking following yesterday's surge, which came after the Trump administration announced sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies.

The Treasury Department announced sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, citing Russia's "lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine."

President Donald Trump recently expressed some optimism about ending the drawn-out Russia-Ukraine war before suddenly canceling a planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Selling pressure remained somewhat subdued, however, as reports China and India plan to suspend Russian oil purchases in response to the sanctions led to continued concerns about supply.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:27 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
19.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.10.25 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende unverändert. Der deutsche Leitindex kam ebenso nicht vom Fleck. An der Wall Street ging es kräftig aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen