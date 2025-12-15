15.12.2025 21:28:00

Crude Oil Tumbles On Oversupply Concerns

(RTTNews) - After ending last Friday's choppy trading day modestly lower, the price of crude oil has shown a more substantial move to the downside during trading on Monday.

Crude for January delivery has tumbled $0.62 or 1.1 percent to $56.82 a barrel after slipping $0.16 or 0.3 percent to $57.44 a barrel in the previous session.

The steep drop by the price of crude oil came as lingering oversupply concerns offset worries about potential supply disruptions.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in the Russia-Ukraine, with the potential for a peace deal weighing on oil prices.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered to drop Ukraine's aspirations to join the NATO military alliance following talks with the United States.

Meanwhile, traders seemed to shrug off potential supply disruptions due to rising tensons between the United States and Venezuela.

Last week, the U.S. seized an oil tanker off the coast of the South American country and also announced a series of new sanctions targeting the family of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"Nicolas Maduro and his criminal associates in Venezuela are flooding the United States with drugs that are poisoning the American people," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

Venezuela's foreign ministry said it "strongly denounces and condemns what constitutes blatant theft and an act of international piracy."

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit moderaten Verlusten -- ATX schließt stärker -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt knappe Gewinne verbuchte. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich etwas schwächer. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen