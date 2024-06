Crude palm oil futures set for gradual ascent

THE benchmark active Malaysian crude palm oil futures contract experienced a notable decline afterreaching RM4,443 per metric tonne in early April. This came after the breakout of a mid-term parabolic bowl accumulation pattern that began forming in July 2023 and culminated in mid-March 2024. Bearish sentiments, influenced by anticipated weaker exports, increased production, lack of competitive pricing against other vegetable oil substitutes and stabilisation of the Malaysian ringgit after its continued depreciation, have driven this decline. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times Zum vollständigen Artikel