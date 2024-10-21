Silberpreis
|
21.10.2024 18:47:06
Endeavour Silver stock hits 52-week high on Terronera mine progress
Shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) rose on Monday as the company announced that its new Terronera mine in Jalisco state, Mexico, has surpassed 77% completion. According to the company, surface mill and infrastructure construction have reached 90%, with more than $258 million of the project’s budget spent to date. Project commitments total $270 million, representing 99% of the $271 million capital budget.During the third quarter, 1,051 meters were developed underground, bringing the project’s total to 5,544 meters.Underground explosive magazines have been completed, and the application for an explosive use permit has been submitted, with approval expected in Q4 2024.According to the company, the focus continues on the lower platform, where concrete work is well underway, and on the tailing storage facility, where underdrain embankment fill and pipe installation are advancing at a good pace.“We’re in the final construction phase with the finish line in sight,” commented Don Gray, Chief Operating Officer.Commissioning of the mine is expected in the fourth quarter of 2024, with an anticipated 10-year mine life. The Terronera project is situated within the Sierra Madre volcanic belt, which hosts most of Mexico’s silver and gold deposits.The mine will consist of the Terronera and La Luz underground deposits, both of which will be mined using a combination of long-hole and cut-and-fill methods. The mineral processing plant will have a capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day. A feasibility study forecasts that the project will produce 4 million oz. of silver and 38,000 oz. of gold annually over a 10-year period.Terronera has proven and probable reserves of 7.4 million tonnes, grading 197 g/t silver and 2.25 g/t gold (88.8 million oz. of silver equivalent).Shares of Endeavour Silver rose 8% by 11:00 a.m. EDT. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|33,75
|-1,11
|-3,18
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Blick: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Mittwoch Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich mit negativer Tendenz. Die US-Börsen schlossen zur Wochenmitte im Minus. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden am Mittwoch keine einheitliche Richtung.