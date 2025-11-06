|
Equinox Gold rises on record quarter of production
Equinox Gold (TSX, NYSE-A: EQX) soared nearly 18% on Thursday after reporting a record production for the third quarter of 2025 alongside low costs.During Q3 2025, the Canadian gold miner’s output totalled 236,382 oz., its most ever, partly due to significant quarter-on-quarter increases in mining rate (10%) and mill grade (13%) at the Greenstone mine in Ontario, resulting in 56,029 oz. of production.Elsewhere, Equinox’s Nicaragua and Brazil operations each contributed 71,119 oz. and 67,629 oz. Its US-based operations, Mesquite in California and the now sold Pan mine in Nevada, added 27,642 oz. and 10,797 oz. respectively. During the quarter, the Valentine mine in Newfoundland also started production, with a relatively minuscule output of 609 oz. Together, the company’s operating mines produced 634,427 oz. for the year to date, on track to deliver the mid-point of its 2025 consolidated production guidance, which it set in June at 785,000 to 915,000 oz.The Q3 all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $1,833/oz. also fell within the guidance range of $1,800-$1,900/oz., which along with high gold prices drove the company’s net income nearly four times higher than the previous quarter ($85.6 million over $23.8 million). The earnings per share also doubled at $0.11, versus $0.05 in Q2 2025.These results allowed Equinox to strengthened its balance, with debt reduction of $139 million and a casg position of $348.5 million at quarter-end. Since then, it has added another $88 million in cash from the sale of our Nevada assets.In the Q3 results release, Equniox CEO Darren Hall said the company is expecting a strong finish to the year, with Greenstone continuing to improve, Valentine ramping up well, and Nicaragua and Brazil reliably contributing to production and cash flow.“The company remains on track to deliver the mid-point of our 2025 consolidated production guidance, after the divestment of our Nevada assets, and before considering any production from Valentine,” he said.By 11 a.m. in New York, Equinox Gold’s US-listed stock had climbed almost 11% to $11.74 apiece, with a market capitalization of $9.2 billion. Earlier, it had surged to as high as $12.35, about $0.60 short of its all-time best.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
