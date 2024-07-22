Kupferpreis
Ero Copper and Vale close agreement on Brazil’s Furnas project
Ero Copper (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) closed a deal with Salobo Metais, part Vale’s (NYSE: Vale) subsidiary Vale Base Metals (VBM), to advance the Furnas project in the Carajás mineral province, in Brazil’s Pará state.Furnas is an iron oxide-copper-gold project about 50km southeast of VBM’s Salobo operations and 190km northeast of Ero’s Tucumã project.Source: Ero CopperThe agreement contemplates Ero Copper earning a 60% interest in the project upon completion of exploration, engineering and development milestones over a period of five years from the execution of a definitive earn-in agreement.Ero will solely fund a phased exploration and engineering work program during the earn-in period and grant VBM up to an 11% free carry on future project construction capital expenditures.Ero copper will do exploration and engineering work to ultimately produce a definitive feasibility study at the end of a 5-year earn-in period.Covering an area of about 2,400 hectares, the project sits within 15 kilometres of extensive regional infrastructure, including paved roads, an industrial-scale cement plant, a power substation and Vale’s railroad loadout facility.Shares of Ero Copper fell 1.15% by 11:55 a.m. EDT on Monday. The miner has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion ($1.98 bn).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
