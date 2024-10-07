WTI
|
07.10.2024 11:22:00
ExxonMobil's Profits Are About to Fall. Is the Oil Stock Still a Buy?
ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) recently gave investors a sneak peek into its upcoming third-quarter earnings report. The oil giant issued a muted outlook, expecting its profit to fall. The main culprit was oil prices, which slumped 17% in the period. While ExxonMobil expects to report lower profits in the third quarter, the oil company is likely to deliver peer-leading results again. That's one of the many factors that make it look like an attractive oil stock to buy these days. Exxon produced a prodigious profit in the second quarter. It delivered an industry-leading $9.2 billion of earnings. That was nearly double Chevron's total and more than triple the profits of big oil rivals BP and ConocoPhillips. Exxon benefited from its efforts to fundamentally improve its earnings power, which included closing its needle-moving acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|77,80
|0,36
|0,46
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|74,09
|0,21
|0,28