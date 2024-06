Forget Dutch Bros: Consider This Magnificent Coffee Stock Instead

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) is getting a lot of attention these days. And it makes sense why. While shares are down 45% from their peak (as of June 27), they have skyrocketed 79% in the past nine months -- a strong momentum that has continued throughout 2024.This might come as a shock, but I think investors are better off forgetting about Dutch Bros. There's another magnificent coffee stock that should be purchased instead.Investors were certainly pleased when Dutch Bros reported its Q1 2024 financial results in early May. Revenue was up 39% year over year, with same-store sales rising an impressive 10%. The business also reported $25.6 million in operating income, much better than the $232,000 loss in the year-ago period. All signs point to a company that is experiencing robust consumer demand resulting in strong financial results.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel