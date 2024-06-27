Erdgaspreis - Natural Gas
27.06.2024 11:13:00
Forget Tellurian: Buy This Top Natural Gas Stock Instead.
Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) had a bold ambition: to build an integrated natural gas giant. The crux of its strategy has been to develop its proposed Driftwood liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, which would enable it to maximize the value of its gas production assets. But now that falling gas prices and rising interest rates have thrown a wrench in its plans, investors should forget about Tellurian, which may never deliver on its vision. Instead, they should consider buying natural gas behemoth EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT). Here's why it's a better option for those seeking to cash in on the natural gas market.Tellurian has been developing its Driftwood LNG export project for years. The proposed facility would be able to export up to 27.5 million tonnes of LNG per year. The company had hoped to fund the multibillion-dollar development through the cash flows of its upstream natural gas production business and other sources, including strategic partners. Building Driftwood would be a real needle-mover for Tellurian because it would generate billions of dollars in predictable cash flow each year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
