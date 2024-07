Fulcrum Metals acquires three Saskatchewan uranium projects  

Fulcrum Metals (LON: FMET), based in the UK and focused on mineral exploration and development in Canada, announced Monday that its wholly owned subsidiary Fulcrum Metals Canada Ltd has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Charlot-Neely Lake, South Pendleton and Snowbird uranium projects in Saskatchewan, covering 11,481 hectares. Fulcrum paid a cash consideration to the Dunn Option Vendors of C$5,000 and upon exercising the Dunn Option on June 28 2024, Fulcrum has paid the Dunn Option Vendors a further cash consideration of C$60,000. This takes the company one step closer to a definitive agreement with Terra Balcanica Resources Corp. over the sale of all of its uranium projects totalling over 59,000 hectares, Fulcrum said in a news release. Fulcrum also owns The Big Bear gold project situated over the western end of the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone belt, the Jackfish Lake gold project in Ontario, and the Tully gold project, located 25 kilometres northeast of Timmins within the Timmins-Porcupine Gold Camp. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Zum vollständigen Artikel