|
03.12.2025 13:01:00
Glencore cuts 2026 copper target but sets up for long-term surge
Mining and commodities giant Glencore (LON: GLEN) plans to expand annual copper production to about 1.6 million tonnes by 2035 as it seeks to reverse a multi-year slump in output.Chief executive Gary Nagle told investors in London that the company expects its base copper business to exceed 1 million tonnes a year by the end of 2028, positioning Glencore among the world’s five largest producers. The push comes as global miners race to increase supply, even as Glencore’s own copper output is set to fall for a fourth straight year and sit about 40% below 2018 levels.The miner has faced pressure after its shares hit their lowest since 2020 and investors complained about repeated production cuts and operational underperformance. In response, Glencore has launched a sweeping operational review, cut about 1,000 jobs and targeted roughly $1 billion in recurring cost savings by the end of 2025, it announced at the company’s first investor day in London in three years.Copper prices hit a fresh record above $11,400 a tonne on Wednesday, extending a 30% gain this year on the back of supply disruptions and strong investor demand tied to electrification and the energy transition.Eyes in South AmericaDespite outlining long-term growth plans, Glencore cut its 2026 copper guidance to 810,000–870,000 tonnes from a previous 930,000-tonne target after setbacks at Chile’s Collahuasi mine, which it jointly owns with Anglo American (LON: AAL). The company also lowered its zinc and cobalt forecasts for next year.Taken from Glencore’s Capital Markets Day.The Swiss firm reiterated that copper output should reach 1 million tonnes by 2028 and said the restart of its Alumbrera mine, in the Catamarca Province of Argentina, will support that ramp-up. The operation is expected to restart in Q4 2026, with first production in the first half of 2028. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce about 75,000 tonnes of copper, 317,000 ounces of gold and 1,000 tonnes of molybdenum over four years.Glencore said the restart offers strong stand-alone economics and serves as a natural enabler for the Minera Agua Rica–Alumbrera (MARA) project by reducing ramp-up risk for the concentrator and downstream logistics, maintaining and retraining the workforce ahead of first ore, and keeping critical infrastructure active for shared use, generating operational synergies.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|11 436,15
|153,50
|1,36
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter Hoffnung auf Zinssenkung in den USA: ATX rutscht ins Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen - Kräftiges Plus in Japan
Der heimische Aktiennmarkt zeigt sich mit leichten Verlusten. Der DAX gewinnt im Donnerstagshandel. In Asien notieren die Börsen uneinheitlich.