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29.04.2026 16:46:59

Global X Silver ETF Outperforms Sprott Gold ETF in 1 Year Return

Comparing Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SGDM) and Global X - Silver Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SIL) highlights the differences between lower-cost gold mining exposure and a more expensive, silver-focused portfolio with higher recent volatility.Both funds target the materials sector but focus on different precious metals. While SIL provides a broad look at the silver mining industry, SGDM narrows its scope to gold miners listed in North America. These ETFs allow investors to gain exposure to metal prices through equity in companies that extract them, which can often lead to more pronounced price swings than holding the metals directly.The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 4 586,48 -36,12 -0,78
Silberpreis 73,42 -0,34 -0,46

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