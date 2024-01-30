30.01.2024 20:52:19

Gold Shows Another Modest Move To The Upside

(RTTNews) - Following the uptick seen during the previous session, the price of gold showed another modest move to the upside during trading on Tuesday.

Gold for April delivery rose $6.30 or 0.3 percent to $2,050.90 an ounce after climbing $8.50 or 0.4 percent to $2,044.60 an ounce during Monday's trading.

The modest increase by the price of the precious metal came amid a dip by the value of the U.S. dollar, with the U.S. dollar index slipping 0.2 percent to 103.41.

Gold saw further upside as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but the accompanying statement could have a significant impact on the outlook for rates.

Optimism about a March rate cut has faded recently, with many economists now suggesting the Fed will wait until May to begin lowering rates.

On the U.S. economic front, Labor Department released a report this morning showing an unexpected increase in job openings in the month of December.

The Labor Department said job openings rose to 9.03 million in December from an upwardly revised 8.93 million in November. Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.75 million in December from the 8.79 million originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report released by the Conference Board showed a continued improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of January.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 114.8 in January from a downwardly revised 108.0 in December. Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to climb to 114.0 from the 110.7 originally reported for the previous month.

The consumer confidence index increased for the third consecutive month, reaching its highest level since December 2021.

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: US-Handel endet schwächer -- ATX schließt knapp im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel ins Minus. An der Wall Street ging es am Mittwoch abwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen