28.10.2025 19:16:21

Gold Shows Another Notable Move To The Downside

(RTTNews) - Following the nosedive seen in the previous session, the price of gold showed another notable move to the downside during trading on Tuesday.

Gold for October delivery slumped $35.70 or 0.9 percent to $3,966.20 an ounce after plummeting $116.50 or 2.8 percent to $4,001.90 an ounce during Monday's session.

The price of gold has plunged by 3.9 percent over the last three sessions, tumbling to its lowest levels in over two weeks.

Gold plunged early in the session, as optimism about a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China has reduced the precious metal's safe haven appeal.

News of a rare metals deal between the U.S. and Japan may have increased confidence ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.

However, the price of gold regained some ground over the course of the day amid renewed concerns about the ceasefire in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military to carry out "powerful strikes" in Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire deal by withholding the bodies of deceased hostages.

Gold also climbed off its worst levels as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

With the Fed widely expected to lower interest rates by another quarter point, traders will look to the accompanying statement as well as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting comments for clues about the likelihood of further rate cuts.

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zum Handelsende stabil -- DAX schließt wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und das deutsche Börsenbarometer kamen am Dienstag kaum vom Fleck. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen