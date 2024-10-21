Uranpreis
|
21.10.2024 14:07:00
Heavy Rare Earths to acquire uranium assets from Havilah
Heavy Rare Earths (ASX: HRE) plans to acquire Havilah Resources’ (ASX: HAV) Radium Hill, Lake Namba-Billeroo, and Prospect Hill uranium projects in northeastern South Australia.The rare earths company has agreed to purchase an 80% interest in these three projects by investing A$3 million ($2m) over three years, Havilah said. This investment includes a minimum of A$1 million in the first year for exploration and development activities.The three assets, located in the uranium-rich Curnamona province, are situated near two operating in-situ leach (ISL) mines at Honeymoon, owned by Boss Energy (ASX: BOE), and Four Mile, owned by the private company Heathgate Resources.“These agreements with HRE provide a way for Havilah to monetize a portion of its remaining uranium assets, for which it is currently receiving neither market recognition nor value,” said the company’s technical director, Chris Giles.Havilah will retain 100% ownership of its exploration licenses and mineral rights, excluding rare earth elements and scandium at the Radium Hill extensions. Heavy Rare Earths will assume responsibility for further exploration expenditures and fieldwork.Demand for uranium has surged after more than 20 nations committed to tripling nuclear capacity by 2050 at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai late last year.Canada, Australia, and the United States have led the sector’s revival this year, with companies announcing production increases and the restart of previously halted projects.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Uranpreis
|82,60
|-0,15
|-0,18
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Dienstag Verluste. Auch der deutsche Leitindex hat seine anfänglichen Gewinne abgegeben. Die US-Börsen konnten sich am Dienstag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen. Die asiatischen Börsen fanden unterdessen keine einheitliche Richtung.