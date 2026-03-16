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16.03.2026 08:30:00
If Oil Prices Keep Climbing, These 3 ETFs Could Be Big Winners
The conflict in Iran has created unprecedented volatility in oil prices. Future contract prices on West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, which had been trading around $65 per barrel at the end of February, soared to nearly $120 on March 9 before settling back down to around $85 at the close. Even the current price, however, is the highest since late 2023.But the volatility may not be over. President Donald Trump has indicated that the conflict will be "ended soon," but activity in the region carries on for now. If access to the Strait of Hormuz for oil freighters and cargo vessels remains restricted, it's certainly possible we could see $100 oil again.If you're interested in investing in oil, there are three primary exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could be used. Each provides different exposure to the oil market, so which one to choose depends largely on how much volatility you're willing to stomach.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|98,74
|0,03
|0,03