Goldpreis
|
17.10.2024 10:03:00
Instead of Buying Gold Bars From Costco, Buy These 3 Lustrous Gold Stocks
From 50-pound bags of rice to pet insurance to solar panel installation, the range of items and services that Costco (NASDAQ: COST) provides its customers is remarkable. One of the most popular items recently, though, is gold bullion. Of the 101 stores that Bloomberg surveyed earlier this month, 77% reported that they had sold out of bars of the yellow metal. But buying bullion only will translate to growth in your investment if the price of gold rises -- something that is far from a sure thing. Investors looking to gain gold exposure, on the other hand, would be better off loading up on a dividend-paying gold stock. Fortunately for them, Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM), Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU), and Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) are three top dividend-paying gold stocks that look especially lustrous right now.With a history spanning more than 60 years, Agnico Eagle has emerged as one of the leading gold producers available to investors. It operates a sizable portfolio of 11 assets located in four countries, and forecasts gold production of approximately 3.45 million ounces in 2024. It has made solid progress toward achieving this guidance, reporting gold production of 1.8 million ounces through the first half of the year. The future seems bright as well, with about 54 million gold ounces of proven and probable reserves.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 711,18
|18,28
|0,68