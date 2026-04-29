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29.04.2026 16:01:59
iShares Silver Trust Outperforms Gold With 127% Return
Investors choosing between iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT:IAU) and iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV) must weigh the lower cost of IAU and gold relative stability against the recent outperformance and volatility of SLV.Both funds provide direct exposure to physical precious metals without the logistical challenges of storage, security, or insurance. While they belong to the same commodity family, gold and silver often respond differently to industrial demand and macroeconomic shifts. This comparison looks at which trust may better suit an investor risk profile and cost considerations.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 567,67
|-54,93
|-1,19
|Silberpreis
|73,33
|-0,43
|-0,58