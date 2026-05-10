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10.05.2026 16:49:01
iShares Silver Trust Outperforms VanEck Gold Miners ETF
https://www.ishares.com/us/products/239855/ishares-silver-trust-fundThe primary distinction between iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV) and VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:GDX) is that the iShares trust tracks physical silver prices while the VanEck fund holds a diversified portfolio of gold-mining companies.Precious metals often move in tandem, but the vehicles used to access them offer distinct risk profiles. While SLV provides direct exposure to the fluctuations of silver bullion, GDX focuses on the equity side of the gold industry, where operational leverage and business execution play major roles in performance.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|80,34
|1,84
|2,34
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