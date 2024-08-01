Uranpreis
Kazatomprom raises guidance following increase in H1 uranium output
Kazatomprom (LON: KAP) raised its production guidance for the year after output increased in the first half of the year.The world’s top uranium producer announced on Thursday that it expects to produce between 22.5 million and 23.5 million tonnes of uranium in 2024, up from the previous guidance of 21 million to 22.5 million tonnes.The miner, which accounts for 23% of the global uranium supply, reported a 5% increase in second-quarter output and a 6% rise in half-year output. Kazatomprom and its subsidiaries saw an 18% decrease in sales in the first half of the year, totaling 7,779 tonnes. At the same time, the average price of uranium concentrate increased by 41% to $66.22 per pound.Earlier this year, uranium prices soared to a 15-year high of $104 per pound due to tight supply and rising demand.The company noted that average realized prices for the second quarter and the first half of 2024 were higher than in the same periods of 2023, primarily due to an increase in the uranium spot price.“The company’s current contract portfolio pricing reflects uranium spot prices. However, some long-term contracts for 2024 include fixed pricing components and price ceilings that were set during a period of lower prices,” the company said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
