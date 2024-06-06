Goldpreis
|
06.06.2024 20:12:06
Maritime’s Hammerdown gold mine set for restart decision
Maritime Resources (TSXV: MAE) says it has all major permits to restart the former Hammerdown gold mine in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company has completed clean up at the Pine Cove mill and is assessing roughly 100,000 tonnes of stockpiles and tailings material that may grade 1.1 grams gold per tonne or about 3,000 to 4,000 oz. of contained gold, the Toronto-based company said on Thursday.Hammerdown, in the Baie Vert mining district about 500 km west of provincial capital St. John’s, was an underground mine that produced 133,000 oz. from 2000 to 2004. Maritime is envisioning a high-grade open pit over a mine life of five years.“With gold prices touching all-time highs, Maritime is well positioned with a fully permitted, high-grade development project and some excellent exploration upside ready to be drill tested,” president and CEO Garett Macdonald said in a release. “Steady progress has been made to de-risk the project ahead of a production decision.”Gravity circuitMaritime is completing the remaining pre-development work including metallurgical tests to ensure gold recoveries are optimized, and a full mechanical and electrical inspection of the Pine Cove mill it acquired last year. It’s considering installing a gravity circuit. The Hammerdown project contains proven and probable reserves containing 272,000 oz. gold at an average grade of 4.46 grams gold per tonne, based on the 2022 technical report. The report showed after-tax economics of C$103 million net present value (NPV) discounted at 5%, an internal rate of return of 48% and all-in sustaining costs of $912 per oz. at a gold price of $1,750 per oz.At a spot gold price of $2,300 an oz., the after-tax economics are a C$215 million NPV (at a 5% discount) with an internal rate of return of 91%. Shares in Maritime Resources were flat on Thursday in Toronto at C$0.055 apiece, valuing the company at C$30 million. They’ve traded in a 52-week range of C$0.03 to C$0.065. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 293,38
|-82,60
|-3,48
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich etwas schwächer -- ATX & DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich ebenso in der Verlustzone. Im Wall Street-Handel zeigte sich am Freitag eine schwächere Tendenz. An den Börsen in Asien waren zum Wochenende unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.