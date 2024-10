Metals Creek drills 64 metres of 1.94% copper at Tillex project in Ontario

Metals Creek Resources (TSXV: MEK) has revealed high grades from the very first hole it drilled at its Tillex copper project, located 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario. The company owns 85% of the project.Hole TX24-021 assayed 1.94% copper and 10.22 g/t silver over 64.9 metres, including 6 metres at 1.70% copper and 33.0 g/t silver. Two additional intersections returned 3.21% copper and 4.77 g/t silver over 15.2 metres and 2.58% copper and 15.88 g/t silver over 17.9 metres.The mineralized argillites within the Tillex deposit are structurally complex with significant folding and fracturing. Mineralized feldspar porphyry is also present within the argillites, further adding to the exploration potential to the Tillex copper project, according to Metals Creek.Copper assays within the porphyry ranged from 0.32% to 1.44%, it added.The Tillex deposit was discovered in 1973, with a historical near-surface resource of 1.3 million tonnes grading 1.56% copper that was calculated in 1990.Metals Creek acquired the deposit in 2008 and drilled a 2,276-metre program. Copper content as high as 2.583% over 37.1 metres and 2.16% over 34.3 metres was noted. Two additional programs were mounted from which the best assay was 5.29% copper over 5 metres. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com