Power Nickel taps into Chile’s copper secrets with Fleet Space tech

Power Nickel, leveraging Fleet Space Technologies’, is transforming the landscape of nickel exploration. (Image courtesy of Fleet Space Technologies) Power Nickel ( CVE: PNPN) has expanded its use of Fleet Space Technologies’ ExoSphere — a cutting-edge exploration tool, to better understand its projects along Chile’s Atacama Fault system. The tool has been deployed across Power Nickel’s Zulema, Palo Negro and Tierra de Oro sites, uncovering significant faulting and new geological structures. These insights are helping the company improve its exploration efforts with detailed 3D mapping of the area.“The speed, depth and cross-scale capability of ExoSphere’s real-time 3D subsurface imaging is not only enhancing the geological understanding of major copper regions in isolation, but also the commonalities between them,” Fleet Space CEO Flavia Tata Nardini in a statement. “This is rapidly accelerating mineral systems knowledge and delivering a more holistic geological context needed to scale and enhance the success rates of data-driven copper exploration globally.” The company’s goal is to unlock the exploration potential of 20,235 ha in Chile while maintaining a commitment to sustainabilityPower Nickel’s experience with the NISK project in Quebec has set a precedent for using advanced technologies in its Chilean operations. The company’s goal is to unlock the exploration potential of 20,235 ha in Chile while maintaining a commitment to sustainability. By applying ExoSphere’s 3D mapping capabilities, Power Nickel has identified new targets and improved its exploration outcomes.“Learning from our deployments at NISK, we are applying these powerful new technologies to unlock efficiencies and identify targets at unprecedented speed, scale and depth across our Chile portfolio to stay at the forefront of advances in global copper exploration,” Power Nickel CEO Terry Lynch said. The Zulema project located near the La Candelaria copper-gold deposit shares similar geology, and Power Nickel aims to use ExoSphere to gain a clearer understanding of the region’s structures.Fleet Space’s solution has been used by Barrick Gold in Pakistan and by Inflection Resources in Australia, among others. The technology, powered by a satellite constellation and AI, provides real-time 3D mapping and insight delivery, helping companies make better targeting decisions and achieve more sustainable exploration outcomes.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
