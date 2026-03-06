Prediction: Silver Could Soar Again in 2026 -- but These 2 Cryptocurrencies Have Even Better Upside

|
Gold and silver prices soared in 2025, beating the S&P 500 and significantly outperforming top cryptocurrencies. The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV) gained more than 162% during the past year, more than double the rise for the comparable gold exchange-traded fund (ETF). Last year, it benefited from increased demand, as well as a swing toward safer assets. In addition to jewelry, silver has industrial uses, including in electric vehicles and solar panels.Image source: Getty Images.Silver may well continue rising in 2026, but that level of growth may prove unsustainable, particularly if industrial demand starts to fade -- manufacturers are already looking for cheaper alternatives. The challenge for investors, especially those choosing between cryptocurrencies and precious metals, is that both are volatile, unpredictable, and susceptible to global distress -- although not necessarily in the same ways. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
