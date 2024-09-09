Goldpreis
|
10.09.2024 00:50:45
Radius Gold enters copper porphyry project in Peru
Central America-focused explorer Radius Gold (TSXV: RDU) is expanding its reach after securing a binding exclusivity with an option to acquire what calls a “compelling copper porphyry project” in Peru.The Tierra Roja project is located in the Atacama Desert, at the northern end of the southern Peru coastal copper belt that hosts some of the largest copper mines in the world. It covers approximately 6 sq. km., an 800-metre-diameter circular anomaly being at the core of the property.The Radius team believes the Tierra Roja project has all the right indicators to make a significant copper discovery. “It has scale, the right alteration features and abundant copper oxides in outcrop,” commented Bruce Smith, CEO of Radius Gold. “There are no people or communities living on or near the site, and is an easy access, low-cost exploration target, in one of the world’s most prolific copper producing districts,” Smith added.To date, approximately 600 systematic rock chip samples have been collected by the project owners and analyzed in a Peruvian mine laboratory. Radius’ management is in the process of verifying the validity of the historic sampling and completing due diligence on the project.Part of the Gold Group Management portfolio, Radius currently has two exploration-stage projects in Mexico and Guatemala, both held under joint ventures. It recently kicked off the first drill program at the Plata Verde project in Mexico in partnership with Fresnillo, the world’s largest silver producer.Shares of Radius Gold jumped 83.3% by market close Monday, for a market capitalization of C$9.3 million. At C$0.10 apiece, the stock is trading at the lower end of its 52-week range of C$0.06-C$0.30.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 514,75
|-1,72
|-0,07
|Kupferpreis
|8 934,75
|-37,50
|-0,42
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Inflationsdaten: ATX freundlich -- DAX im Plus -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. letztlich mit klaren Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus, während sich auch der deutsche Leitindex freundlich präsentiert. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben am Mittwoch nach.