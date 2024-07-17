Kupferpreis
|
17.07.2024 12:33:00
Rio Tinto names Shell’s Katie Jackson as new copper chief
Rio Tinto (ASX, LON: RIO) has appointed Katie Jackson, a former Shell executive, as the new head of the company’s copper division, based in London, England.Jackson, who is currently serving as the president of National Grid Ventures, an energy infrastructure firm based in the UK, will join Rio Tinto on September 1. She will take over the position from Bold Baatar, who will transition to the role of chief commercial officer later this year.The incoming copper boss has vast international experience in the energy sector, across operational and commercial roles. She started at Shell as a drilling engineer and worked in Asia, Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and the US.Katie Jackson. (Image: LinkedIn profile.) Jackson was later appointed by BG Group as its executive vice president for global business development and strategy. She then rejoined Shell in a top position, dealing with acquisitions, divestments and new business development across the energy company’s portfolio.Rio Tinto chief executive, Jakob Stausholm, said that Jackson’s appointment would play a crucial role in shaping the company’s copper business for a successful future.“As we continue the ramp up of Oyu Tolgoi to become one of the world’s largest copper suppliers, we are also looking to the future with new opportunities across the world,” Stausholm said. The newly appointed executive said it was “an exciting time” to lead Rio’s copper division, as the metal plays a central role in delivering a low carbon future.Path to CEO?Incumbent copper chief Bold Baatar is seen by investors and analysts as a top contender to succeed Stausholm, who assumed the top post in January 2021. The Danish national has been focused on regaining public and investors trust in the company, following global outcry over the miner’s destruction of sacred Aboriginal rock shelters.Berenberg’s analyst Richard Hatch, said the Mongolian national’s promotion could potentially be another step towards him taking over as CEO of Rio Tinto. He said in April that he did not anticipate this happening in the near future.Simon Trott, a long-time employee at Rio who leads its iron ore business, and Peter Cunningham, the company’s chief financial officer, are also considered as other potential candidates for the top position.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Kupferpreis
|9 533,00
|-32,50
|-0,34
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow erstmals über 41.200 Punkten - Ausverkauf bei Techwerten -- ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch leichter, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab ab. Die US-Börsen präsentierren sich am Mittwoch uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.