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28.05.2026 07:00:00
Should You Buy Gold While It's Under $5,000?
The price of a single ounce of gold soared by 64% last year, outpacing the returns of every major U.S. stock market index. It continues to climb this year and set a new record high of $5,400 in January, but it has since taken a breather and sits at around $4,500 as I write this.Outside of global governments and central banks, most gold demand comes from investors who use it to hedge against economic and political uncertainty. While many of them still buy physical metal, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEMKT: GLD) can be a cheaper and more convenient alternative.Should you take this opportunity to invest in the shiny yellow metal while it's trading below $5,000 per ounce?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 510,01
|51,79
|1,16
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