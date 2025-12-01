|
01.12.2025 19:12:49
Silver price climbs to fresh high on supply fears
Silver continued to gain momentum by setting another record high on Monday, as traders upped their bets on the precious metal amid supply tightness.On Friday, the metal had already risen by nearly 6% to a record after an hours-long trading disruption on the CME, the world’s largest futures exchange.That run resumed on Monday, with spot silver jumping to a new peak of $58.81 per ounce, surpassing last Friday’s record by another 3.6%. Over the past week, it has gained more than 12%.Click on chart for live prices.The rally serves as a continuation of supply pressures faced by global centers following last month’s historic squeeze in London. Latest data reveals that silver inventories in warehouses linked to the Shanghai Futures Exchange recently hit the lowest in nearly a decade.“Shortages in the global market as a result of the recent squeeze in London are still being felt,” said Daniel Hynes, a commodity strategist from ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. “With gold taking a breather, it appears investors have turned their attention to silver.”Silver stockpile slump in China poses new risk to a hot marketSilver outperforms goldWith Monday’s move, silver has now risen for six straight sessions and is on pace to double in value this year. Gold, meanwhile, trails behind with a year-to-date gain of 59% after easing off its record set in October.“The move last week has been speculatively driven, with accelerating upside momentum attracting more and more fast money,” David Wilson, director of commodities strategy at BNP Paribas, told Bloomberg.The “key to watch is the fact that the gold-silver ratio has gotten down close to 70,” he said, adding that investors will be watching how expensive silver is getting relative to gold.Increased bets on silverAccording to Bloomberg data, the spread between the cost of call and put options on silver futures leaped to the highest since 2022 in recent days, indicating a surge in the cost of capitalizing on price spikes.Also supporting prices in recent sessions are increased expectations that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month, which would bode well for safe-haven assets like gold, and by extension, silver.Markets are fully pricing in a quarter-point rate cut on continued weakness in the American labor market and a crescendo of dovish comments by Fed officials over the last week.The release of economic data delayed by the US government’s longest shutdown in history has also supported the case for lower borrowing costs, which typically benefit non-yielding precious metals.Meanwhile, traders continue to monitor any potential tariff on silver after the metal was included in the updated list of US critical minerals. Fear of a sudden US premium has made some traders hesitant about sending the metal out of the country, offering little prospect of relief should the market tighten further.(With files from Bloomberg)Sponsored: Take advantage of silver’s timeless value — explore silver bullion options with Sprott Money.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|58,34
|1,93
|3,42
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag freundlich, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigte. Die US-Börsen geben nach. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.