|
28.11.2025 18:17:56
Silver price soars to record following Comex outage
Silver soared to an all-time high on Friday following an outage on the Comex due to what the exchange operator CME calls a “cooling system failure”.Spot prices rose 4% to a new record of $55.66 per oz., surpassing its peak set during a historic squeeze in the London market last month. Three-month futures also jumped 5%, trading within a similar range.Click on chart for live prices.The rally comes amid erratic price moves and thin liquidity in the silver market, as the Comex recovers from one of its worst outages in years. Trading of futures was halted for over 11 hours prior to resumption in US morning time.“It impacted a lot of the futures markets globally; it certainly had more of an impact on some of the key industrial metals, some of the commodity-linked futures markets,” Christopher Kramer, a portfolio manager and senior trader at Neuberger Berman, told Reuters.“The market impact is quite significant because without the CME, spreads on spot gold prices, for example, would typically widen with spot liquidity providers not having much confidence in pricing without the future,” Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com, also said.Silver’s new high comes just over a month after a severe supply squeeze in the dominant silver trading hub in London, which sent prices soaring above levels in Shanghai and New York.While an inflow of 54 million oz. into the UK has since eased the squeeze, the global market still remains tight. Silver inventories in warehouses linked to the Shanghai Futures Exchange recently hit their lowest level since 2015, while Shanghai Gold Exchange volumes are back to the smallest in more than nine years, according to bourse and brokerage data.Traders are also monitoring any potential tariff on silver after the precious metal was recently added to the US Geological Survey list of critical minerals. While 75 million oz. have left the vaults of the Comex futures exchange in New York since early October, according to Bloomberg, fears of a sudden premium for US silver have caused some to hesitate before shipping metal out of the country.Supported by uncertainties around US trade policy, the precious metal has risen more than 72% this year, even outperforming its more recognized peer gold.Sponsored: Take advantage of silver’s timeless value — explore silver bullion options with Sprott Money.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|56,41
|3,01
|5,64
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen etwas höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden "Black Friday"-Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit leichten Gewinnen. Auch die US-Börsen legten zu. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.