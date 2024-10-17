17.10.2024 10:48:00

Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Is a Bit of a Downer. But There's a Silver Lining for Some Early Claimers.

Social Security's 2025 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) didn't come as a surprise to many who have been keeping an eye on the inflation data. But that doesn't stop it from disappointing the millions of retirees who were hoping for more. The 2.5% increase will add just $49 to the $1,927 average Social Security check next year.Many feel this isn't adequate to keep up with their rising expenses. However, another 2025 Social Security change might give a little more breathing room to some who have paid a steep price for claiming benefits early.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

